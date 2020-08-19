With the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) being around the corner, players of all the teams are gearing up and packing their bags to leave for UAE. However, along with bats and pads, Delhi Capitals’ new recruit Ajinkya Rahane also has some ‘magic’ in his kit back. The former Rajasthan Royals captain took to his official Instagram page and shared an adorable picture with his cute daughter Aarya. In the pic, the little munchkin can be seen playing in his father’s kit bag while Rahane was packing his cricket gears for the upcoming season. Ajinkya Rahane Says He is Looking Forward to New Beginnings.

“Magic in my kit bag this afternoon. While I pack for the @iplt20, looks like Daddy’s number one supporter is ready to come along and cheer for us @delhicapitals,” wrote Rahane while sharing the super-cute picture on Instagram. The comment section of the post was filled in a jiffy as fans expressed the desire of seeing Aarya supporting his dad and other DC players in UAE. DC Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Delhi Capitals Team Led by Shreyas Iyer.

View Pic:

Well, it will be interesting to see if Rahane’s family will cheer from the stands amid the COVID-19 crisis. Earlier in the month, BCCI allowed the franchises to take take a call regarding WAGs. In an interaction, however, Rahane stated that the health of his family members is the top-most priority.

“As an individual, you take Covid-19 situation aside, you would want your family to travel with you, but because of this situation, safety is important, the safety of your wife, family and daughter, obviously the safety of your teammates is really important. Right now, I feel first health and then cricket is really important. We had a good 4-5 months with our family (during the lockdown),” Rahane told India Today.

Meanwhile, Rahane is set to make his debut for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming season. He has been a cornerstone Rajasthan Royals batting order over the years and will like to make an impact for the Delhi-based team too. However, with the presence of Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Jason Roy and skipper Shreyas Iyer in the top-order, it will be interesting to see what role Rahane will be assigned.

