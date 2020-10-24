Ajax created history on Saturday (October 24, 2020) as they thrashed VVV Venlo 13-0 in the latest round of Eredivise 2020-21 fixture. The Dutch giants recorded their biggest ever win the domestic league and moved to the top of the points table. Ajax won their fifth game in the league this season as they currently hold a two-point lead over second-placed PSV Eindhoven. VVV Venlo remain tenth in the standings.

Five goals from Lassina Traore and two from Jurgen Ekkelenkamp helped Ajax complete a record 13-0 win over VVV Venlo on Saturday. The hosts were reduced to 10 men after Christian Kum was sent off after half-time for violent conduct, however, the team had already found themselves 4-0 down by the end of the opening period.

VVV Venlo following the sending off derailed even further as they conceded nine more goals in the space of 32 minutes, at a rate of a goal every three and a half minutes. Lassina Traore completed his hat-trick in the second half and added two more to his tally to achieve his personal best of five goals in a single game.

Dusan Tadic, Antony, Daley Blind, Klass Jan Huntelaar and Lisandro Martinez also got themselves on the scoresheet. The previous record for biggest scoreline in the Eredivise was also held by Ajax who beat Vitesse 12-1 in 1972. Erik Ten Haag’s team had 45 attempts on goal of which 23 were on target. That match was also the Eredivisie record-holder for a largest winning margin.

