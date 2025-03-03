Veteran India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane has been announced as the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming IPL 2025 season. Rahane has been part of CSK's IPL-winning squad in 2023 and also had a decent outing in 2024 but in the IPL 2025 mega auction it was KKR who showed interest on him. Rahane became the player of the tournament in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 and given his experience, KKR has opted to go with him as their captain. Although fans on social media had mixed thoughts on the decision. ‘Honored and Excited…’ Ajinkya Rahane Reacts After Becoming New Captain of Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2025 Season (See Post).

