Veteran India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane has been announced as the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming IPL 2025 season. Rahane has been part of CSK's IPL-winning squad in 2023 and also had a decent outing in 2024 but in the IPL 2025 mega auction it was KKR who showed interest on him. Rahane became the player of the tournament in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 and given his experience, KKR has opted to go with him as their captain. Although fans on social media had mixed thoughts on the decision. ‘Honored and Excited…’ Ajinkya Rahane Reacts After Becoming New Captain of Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2025 Season (See Post).

Curious

Rahane captain 😳 according to performance in the last 5 seasons except for the 2023 performance he can't find a place in XI. I know his captaincy is good still I'm curious https://t.co/fFSGw1V7bv — Cric Irfan (@Irfan_irru_17) March 3, 2025

Ajinkya Rahane Was the Second Last Buy

Ajinkya Rahane was the second last buy for KKR in auction 😭😭 https://t.co/ajtsr3nHt1 — CWM (@Cricketwithme15) March 3, 2025

Well Deserved Captaincy

Lesgoooo ajinkya rahane well deserved captaincy — thebatman (@heythe_batman) March 3, 2025

'They Will Sack Him in Middle'

They’ll start with Rahane as captain and sack him in middle to make Iyer as captain. This drama is all to give captaincy exposure in the starting games and not to put any pressure on him. https://t.co/K68LeUphLs — Badass #తలైవా (@urstrulynot) March 3, 2025

Big Win

I see this Rahane announcement as a big win. KKR knows ball. Even if they win trophy, Rahane might not demand more money nor he will be some prized future entity whom u have to feel guilty for releasing like shreyas. Perfect plug and play option done by KKR — Blank (@narengiri2) March 3, 2025

Stupid Decision

Most stupid decision ever 🤡 @VenkyMysore you didn't learn from your mistake that time you choose DK over Uthappa now Rahane over Venky. But we have to support @ajinkyarahane88 congratulations 👏 skipper https://t.co/CBX1UrRQ9f — Bat Bowl (@BatXBowl) March 3, 2025

Unexpected

KKR New Captain Rahane 🤯🔥 Unexpected !! pic.twitter.com/nKIQeHTayx — Ayyappan (@Ayyappan_1504) March 3, 2025

