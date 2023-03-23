In a major development, it has been learnt that the Asia Cup 2023, the venue for which had come under a lot of dispute, is likely to be held in Pakistan, with India playing their matches at a separate overseas location. According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, this development has come to the fore after both the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) seemed to have put aside their differences over this issue and working towards attaining a common solution. Among the overseas venues being considered for India’s matches are Sri Lanka, Oman, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and England. Asia Cup 2023 Venue Row: Shahid Afridi Reckons, ‘If India Is Showing Attitude, They Have Made Themselves That Strong’.

The boards of both Asian cricketing giants were locked in a dispute over the venue of this year’s Asia Cup being in Pakistan. BCCI secretary Jay Shah, also the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president, had stated that India would not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup. Ramiz Raja, the then chairman of the PCB, had threatened that Pakistan would boycott the ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in India later this year. The ACC members met last week in Dubai on the sidelines of an ICC board meeting and agreed on the prospect of hosting a part of the Asia Cup outside of Pakistan. The report also adds that a small working group has been tasked with the responsibility of making a schedule and travel plan, which all the members and the broadcaster agree upon. Babar Azam Receives 'Sitara-E-Imtiaz', Becomes Youngest Recipient of Pakistan's Third-Highest Civilian Award.

India and Pakistan don’t face each other in bilateral cricket and only compete in multi-nation tournaments. In this year’s Asia Cup, India and Pakistan have been clubbed into one group and the cricket giants will at least face each other twice. India and Pakistan had won one game each when they faced each other in last year’s Asia Cup. Pakistan had made the final of the tournament but lost to Sri Lanka.

