Asia XI vs World XI Squads Announced by BCB for Mujib 100 T20 Cup Bangladesh 2020; Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan Among Indians Named for Tournament

Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has named the Asia XI squad for two-match T20 series against World XI. The tournament will mark the 100th anniversary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh’s founding father. The two-match series titled Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Centenary Series 2020 or Mujib 100 T20 Cup 2020 will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on March 18 and March 21. Indian captain Virat Kohli has been named in the Asia XI squad but his availability is subjected to confirmation. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Centenary Series 2020 Schedule.

Apart from Kohli, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami, and Kuldeep Yadav are other Indians named in the Asia XI squad. However, Rahul will be part of just one match.

Apart from six Indians, the Asia XI squad comprises of four Bangladesh players, two each from Sri Lanka and Afghanistan and one, Sandeep Lamichhane, from Nepal. BCB also named the World XI squad and features players like Faf du Plessis, Chris Gayle, Adil Rashid and Jonny Bairstow. Du Plessis will captain the side. BCCI Sends Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Shikhar Dhawan, Kuldeep Yadav's Name for Asia XI T20Is.

Interestingly, the opening match of the tournament clashes with India vs South Africa 3rd ODI and it will be interesting to see if Indian players named will be available for the game or not. No Pakistan player has been named in the Asia XI squad as the players are busy with the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

Asia XI Squad: KL Rahul (one game), Virat Kohli (subject to confirmation), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Thisara Perera, Rashid Khan, Mustafizur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lasith Malinga, Mujeeb Ur Rehman.

World XI Squad: Alex Hales, Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis (C), Nicholas Pooran, Ross Taylor, Jonny Bairstow, Kieron Pollard, Adil Rashid, Sheldon Cottrell, Lungi Ngidi, Andrew Tye, Mitchell McClenaghan.