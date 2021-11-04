Australia defeated Bangladesh in match 34 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 to keep their semi-final hopes alive as they move ahead of South Africa in Super 12 Group 1. It was another underwhelming performance from the Bangladesh batters as they were bowled out for 73 runs - fourth time in 2021 that the team has been dismissed for a score of under 100 - as the Mahmudullah-led outfit end their tournament with no wins in five. Meanwhile, here are some stat highlights from AUS vs BAN encounter. Australia vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2021 Highlights.

After being asked to bat first, Bangladesh were pegged back early as they again lost three wickets inside the powerplay. Skipper Mahmudullah along with Shamim tried to steady the innings but the Australian bowlers, especially Adam Zampa were too good on the day. Meanwhile, the Aussie batters were offered very little resistance during the chase and got over the live with relative ease. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Super 12.

# This is Bangladesh's second-lowest score (73) in T20Is

# Bangladesh are the third team to get bowled out for under 100 in successive T20 World Cup matches

# Adam Zampa (5/19) registered his best figures in T20Is and Australia's best at World T20s

# Zampa also registered the best figures at T20 World Cup 2021 so far

# Adam Zampa is the second Australian to take a five-wicket haul at Men's T20 World Cups

# David Warner-Aaron Finch have scored the most runs (1155) as a partnership for Australia in T20Is

# Hazlewood has dismissed Soumya Sarkar three times in T20Is

After their campaign ended without wins, Bangladesh will head back to the drawing board as they look to analyze what went wrong during the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, Australia will head their attention to West Indies, who themselves are in a hunt for the semi-final spots.

