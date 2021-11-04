Australia and Bangladesh face-off in a crucial Group 1 encounter at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, November 4. Australia need to win this match in order to stand a chance at occupying the last semifinal spot from this group. A win, with a big margin, could help them go up to second place on the points table whereas a loss would mean that they need to depend on the result between the South Africa and England match and win their match against West Indies to stay alive in the semifinal race hunt. Bangladesh meanwhile can spoil Australia's chances in this game and although they are out of the competition, Mahmudullah would not mind his men walking out on a high with a win under their belt.

Bangladesh, playing for pride, can turn into a fearless opponent and Australia need to win this clash to ensure that they remain in the semifinal hunt.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (capt), Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shamim Hossain

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis