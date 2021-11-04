OUT! Captain Mahmudullah falls and Mitchell Starc is the man behind the dismissal. The ball took a slight edge with Starc coming round the wicket and Matthew Wade took a good catch.
OUT! Adam Zampa is in a hurry here! He has his second wicket of the over as after dismissing Shamim, he has now sent back Mahedi Hasan! Australia are planning to wrap this up as soon as possible and Bangladesh are falling apart here.
For a brief period of time, Bangladesh have not lost a wicket and Mahmudullah along with Shamim Hossain, would aim to continue in the same manner. Australia have clearly dominated so far by taking five wickets but Bangladesh are still in the fight. 10 overs to go in this innings!
After eight overs, Bangladesh have managed to lose five wickets but now with skipper Mahmudullah Riyad and Shamim Hossain at the crease, they would aim to score some runs to take the total to a decent one.
OUT! Adam Zampa gets into the act and has a wicket with his very first delivery! Afif Hossain edges one to slip and captain Aaron Finch grabs a simple catch. Bangladesh are all over the place now and Australia are looking strong to skittle Mahmudullah's side for less than 100 runs.
OUT! Josh Hazlewood has another wicket, this time it is Naim Sheikh, who looked good for his 17 runs. Just when he was starting to score some runs, he tried to pull a ball off the front foot and gave Pat Cummins an easy catch. Australia are firmly on top now.
OUT! What is happening here! Glenn Maxwell has struck as he trapped Mushfiqur Rahim right in front of the stumps! The ball was a straight one and Rahim missed it completely. Australia are on fire here and Bangladesh are falling apart.
OUT! Soumya Sarkar gone! What a start for Australia! First Mitchell Marsh and now Josh Hazlewood who has struck. The ball once again took an inside edge and Soumya Sarkar knocked it back onto his stumps.
OUT! Timberrrr! Mitchell Starc strikes in his very first over as an inside edge off Litton Das' bat crashes the stumps behind. Australians are on fire at the start of this match. The deadly left-arm seamer shows why he is so good at what he does!
Check out the playing XI of both sides:
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hassan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Adam Zampa, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood
Australia and Bangladesh face-off in a crucial Group 1 encounter at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, November 4. Australia need to win this match in order to stand a chance at occupying the last semifinal spot from this group. A win, with a big margin, could help them go up to second place on the points table whereas a loss would mean that they need to depend on the result between the South Africa and England match and win their match against West Indies to stay alive in the semifinal race hunt. Bangladesh meanwhile can spoil Australia's chances in this game and although they are out of the competition, Mahmudullah would not mind his men walking out on a high with a win under their belt.
Bangladesh, playing for pride, can turn into a fearless opponent and Australia need to win this clash to ensure that they remain in the semifinal hunt.
