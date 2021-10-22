The first match of the Super 12 round begins on October 23, 2021, at the Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Super 12 Round begins with the game against Australia and South Africa and we shall bring to you the Dream11 team which comprises the combination of bowlers, batsmen and wicketkeepers. This will help you to build your playing XI ahead of the game. But before that, let's have a look at the preview of the match first. So in the last five matches that the two teams faced each other, Australia has won three and South Africa has won the remaining number of matches. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

David Warner's bad form will be a headache for the team management as he has been in the worst form of his career. He's failed miserably in the warm-up games he managed to score a golden duck, against New Zealand and against India he could only score a run from seven balls. But Glen Maxwell's form is something that they can cheer for. Meanwhile, South Africa's batting has been scattered. Rassie van der Dussen scored a fabulous 101* off 51 balls against Afghanistan. Temba Bavuma has scored runs in both the warmup matches but again his strike rate is a concern - 31 off 39 against Afghanistan & 46 off 42 against Pakistan. Now, let's have a look at the Dream11 team below.

AUS vs SA Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Quinton de Kock (SA) can be the wicket-keeper in your Dream11 AUS vs SA team.

AUS vs SA Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: Batsmen – Steve Smith (AUS), Rassie van der Dussen (SA), Aiden Markram (SA), can be selected as the batsmen.

AUS vs SA Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: All-Rounders –Mitchell March (AUS), Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Dwaine Pretorious (SA), Marcus Stoinis (SA) can be the all-rounders in your team.

AUS vs SA Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: Bowlers – Adam Zampa (AUS), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Anrich Nortje (SA) can be the bowlers.

AUS vs SA Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Quinton de Kock (SA), Steve Smith (AUS), Rassie van der Dussen (SA), Aiden Markram (SA), Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Dwaine Pretorious (SA), Marcus Stoinis (SA), Adam Zampa (AUS), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Anrich Nortje (SA)

Aiden Markram (SA) can be named as the captain in your AUS vs SA Dream11 Team while Glen Maxwell (AUS) can be selected as the vice-captain.

