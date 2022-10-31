Australia takes on Ireland in the T20 World Cup in Brisbane with both sides firmly in the race to make it to the semis. New Zealand looks like the team that will top the group and it is down to the likes of England, Australia, and Ireland to fight it out for that one solitary spot left. Australia could not build on the momentum gained due to their win over Sri Lanka as their match against England was called off due to rain. Ireland too had the same fate as they could not play Afghanistan due to the prevailing weather conditions. They have a good team that just lacks big-game experience which can prove to be their undoing. Australia versus Ireland will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:30 PM. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated.

There is growing clamor to recall Steve Smith back into the playing eleven for Australia but the hosts might once again leave out the modern-day great. Cameron Green could be given a chance as Australia seeks to improve its net run rate. Matthew Wade has tested negative for COVID-19 and will return to the match-day squad. Marcus Stoinis is a key player for the team as he can take away the game from the opposition in the space of a few overs.

Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie at the top of the order need to provide the platform for others to capitalize on. Harry Tector has had a quiet World Cup so far but there is an abundance of talent with him and he has shown in the past that he can take on the best of bowling attacks. Josh Little and Barry McCarthy have a lot riding on their shoulders with Ireland not bowling well so far in the tournament.

When Is Australia vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Australia vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane on October 28, 2022 (Friday) onwards. The AUS vs IRE game has a start time of 01:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Australia vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 match on TV. The Australia vs Ireland match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada.

How To Watch Australia vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Australia vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the AUS vs IRE action live. Australia will be cautious in their approach but know if they play to their potential, they should win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2022 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).