AUS vs PAK 1st Test Free Live Streaming Online: It is time for action Down Under as Australia lock horns with Pakistan in the first of the three-match Test series. The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 and Pakistan is currently on top of the points table. The visitors will be hoping to maintain their numero uno spot but face an uphill task. Last time Pakistan defeated Australia in a Test match in Australia was way back in 1995. And to make matters worse, Pakistan have just won four Tests in Australia! Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test 2023 Preview: Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About AUS vs PAK Cricket Match in Perth.

Meanwhile, ahead of the first Test, teams named their respective playing XIs. While Australia's playing XI features the regulars, Pakistan have named two debutants- Aamer Jamal and Khurram Shahzad. The game will be Shan Masood's first assignment as Test captain. The odds are definitely against Pakistan and it will be interesting to see how they respond.

When is Australia vs Pakistan, 1st Test 2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Australia takes on Pakistan in the first Test. The AUS vs PAK 1st Test 2023 takes place at the Optus Stadium in Perth from December 14 onwards. The AUS vs PAK 1st Test starts at 07:50 AM as per Indian Standard Time (IST). AUS vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st Test 2023: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Australia vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Perth.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Australia vs Pakistan, 1st Test 2023 Match?

Star Sports Network has the broadcast rights of Pakistan tour of Australia 2023-24. The AUS vs PAK 1st Test 2023 will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 HD channels in India. For details of AUS vs PAK live streaming online, scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Australia vs Pakistan, 1st Test 2023 Match?

As Star Sports Network hosts the broadcast rights of Australia vs Pakistan, its OTT Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of the first Test. AUS vs PAK free live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar mobile app. On hotstar website and smart TV app users will have to subscribe to watch the live streaming of AUS vs PAK online.

