Australia National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Australia will be facing South Africa in the second T20 international at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin, looking to wrap up the three game T20 series. Australia defeated South Africa in the first match by 17 runs. You can find the Australia National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard here. The hosts bowled with impeccable discipline and never let the Proteas get away after posting an average 178 runs on board in the first innings. Visitors South Africa will need to improve considerably if they are to take the game to the decider. AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for Australia vs South Africa Match in Darwin.

Tim David scored a brilliant 83 in the last game, one of the many fine innings played by the all-rounder in recent times. Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, and Travis Head are the other batters that will need to fire here. Mitchell Marsh opening the innings will be a key with him looking to dominate in the power plays. In terms of bowling, the pace attack of Josh Hazlewood and Ben Dwarshuis will be the key wicket taking options.

Kwena Maphaka picked up four wickets for South Africa in the last match and he along side Kagiso Rabada can be a problem for the Australian top order. Batting was a problem area for the visitors with Ryan Rickelton, the only player able to score big in the first T20 match. The middle-order comprising of Tristan Stubbs and Dewald Brevis will have to rise up to the challenge.

Australia vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2025 Details

Match AUS vs SA 2nd T20I Date Tuesday, August 12 Time 2:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin Live Streaming and Telecast Details JioHotstar, Star Sports TV channels

When is Australia vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The Australia National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team 2nd T20I 2025 will be played on Tuesday, August 12. The AUS vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 will be held at Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin, and will start at 2:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Spectator Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch While Holding Two Cans After Tim David Hits Corbin Bosch for a Six During AUS vs SA 1st T20I 2025 (Watch Video).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Australia vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2025?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner in India for the Australia vs South Africa 2025 T20I series. Fans in India will find viewing options for AUS vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 live telecast on Star Sports TV channels. For the AUS vs SA 2025 T20I series, online viewing option, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Australia vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2025?

Star Sports Network has the streaming rights to the Australia vs South Africa 2025 T20I series. Fans in India can watch the AUS vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. But for that, fans would require a subscription. Expect a quality game of cricket with Australia securing a series win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2025 12:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).