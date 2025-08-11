AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I 2025: The start of Australia vs South Africa T20Is kicked off with an entertaining match, which saw hosts Australia national cricket team take the lead in the series, and now South Africa national cricket team will be hopeful of making a comeback, when AUS vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 takes place on August 12. The Australia national cricket team will take on the South Africa national cricket team in the first T20I of the three-match series. The AUS vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 will be held at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin, and will commence at 2:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the Australia vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2025 on the Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions. Australia Beat South Africa by 17 Runs in AUS vs SA 1st T20I 2025; Tim David, Josh Hazlewood Shine as Hosts Take 1-0 Lead in Three-Match Series.

For Australia, it was also Tim David, who pulled his side out of a ditch and ensured the hosts got a fighting chance in the contest. David's brisk 83 off 52 ensured bowlers like Josh Hazlewood and Ben Dwarshuis had a sizeable total to defend. For South Africa, there were mishaps in both batting and bowling, with individuals marking a mark, wherein as a unit, both departments failed. Ryan Rickleton, Tristan Stubbs, and Kwena Maphaka were the knights in shining armour for the Proteas.

Spectator Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch While Holding Two Cans After Tim David Hits Corbin Bosch for a Six During AUS vs SA 1st T20I 2025 (Watch Video).

AUS vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Ryan Rickelton (SA), Tristian Stubbs (SA)

Batters: Cameron Green (AUS), Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Dewald Brevis (SA)

All-Rounders: Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Tim David (AUS), Corbin Bosch (SA)

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood (AUS), Kwena Maphaka (SA), Ben Dwarshuis (AUS)

AUS vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain: Tim David (c), Tristian Stubbs (vc)

AUS vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 Dream11 Prediction Line-Up

Ryan Rickelton (SA), Tristian Stubbs (SA), Cameron Green (AUS), Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Dewald Brevis (SA), Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Tim David (AUS), Corbin Bosch (SA), Josh Hazlewood (AUS), Kwena Maphaka (SA), Ben Dwarshuis (AUS)

