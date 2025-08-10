A fan took a stunning one-handed catch in the stands at the Marrara Oval in Darwin after Tim David smashed Corbin Bosch for a six during the AUS vs SA 1st T20I 2025 on Sunday, August 9. This incident happened in the 13th over of the first innings when the Australia National Cricket Team batter was in a mood for big-hitting. The delivery was a bit short and Tim David swung hard to send the ball flying over the leg-side fence for a six. A spectator was standing in the direction where the ball headed and he took a one-handed catch while holding two cans of beer in his other hand. The wonderful catch by the fan stunned spectators as Tim David went on to get to his half-century off 29 balls in the same over. Mitchell Marsh Becomes Second Australian After Aaron Finch To Hit Six off First Ball of T20I Match, Achieves Feat During AUS vs SA 1st T20I 2025 (Watch Video).

Spectator Takes One-Handed Catch in the Stands

CALL IT - BEST CROWD CATCH OF THE YEAR AND IT'S ONLY AUGUST! Two cans in one hand, Kookaburra in the other. #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/ZsIlhXEg3k — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 10, 2025

