Hosts Australia will be under tremendous pressure when they take on Sri Lanka at Perth in a Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup. The defending champions were comprehensively beaten by New Zealand in their opener and that has left them with a lot of scope for improvement in all departments. Their NRR is at a staggering -4.45 which leaves them in a precarious position early on in the campaign and this is due to the presence of strong sides like New Zealand and England in the group. Opponents Sri Lanka beat Ireland in their previous game but the challenge will only go several ounces up as the tougher teams line up next. They did prove a few detractors wrong in the Asia Cup by sticking together as a unit and need a similar performance here. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated Live

Steve Smith will have to sit out of the Sri Lanka game as well with the hosts likely to opt for an unchanged line-up. Their opening partnership is crucial and either David Warner or Aaron Finch will have to try and bat deep. The big hitters Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, and Tim David can be devastating for any opposition but they are not known for playing under duress should early wickets fall. Their bowling was largely flat against the BlackCaps and that needs significant improvement.

Pathum Nissanka is set to be recalled into the playing eleven by Sri Lanka in place of Ashen Bandara. Pramod Madushanka is back fit again and is pushing for a spot in the playing eleven as well. Wanindu Hasaranga's spell will be crucial for the side as he is the one that can chip in with regular wickets. Dasun Shanaka in the middle order can score under pressure and a lot will ride on his shoulders. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

When Is Australia vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Australia vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth on October 25, 2022 (Tuesday). The AUS vs SL game has a start time of 04:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Australia vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in South Africa. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the AUS vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 match on TV. The AUS vs SL match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD/1 HD HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada.

How To Watch Australia vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Australia vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live. Australia will be challenged by the Sri Lankans but should do enough to secure a win.

