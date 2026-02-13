Australia National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Live Streaming and Telecast: Australia continue their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign as they face Zimbabwe in a crucial Group B encounter at the R. Premadasa Stadium. Following a convincing opening win against Ireland, Mitchell Marsh’s side looks to strengthen their grip on a Super 8 qualifying spot. Zimbabwe, led by Sikandar Raza, enter the match with momentum of their own after a victory over Oman, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle between the 2021 champions and the resilient Chevrons. Mosca Brothers: All You Need to Know About Anthony and Justin, The Italy Cricket Team Opening Batting Pair.

Where to Watch Australia vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming and Telecast

In Australia, Amazon Prime Video holds the exclusive rights to all 55 matches of the tournament. There is no free-to-air television broadcast available in Australia for this edition. However, fans can listen to live ball-by-ball radio commentary via ABC Listen and SEN Radio.

In India, the Star Sports Network will provide the television broadcast on its various linear channels. Digital viewers can catch the live stream exclusively on the JioHotstar app and website. The platform is expected to offer additional features, including a "vertical feed" for mobile users and multi-language commentary.

For viewers in Zimbabwe and across Sub-Saharan Africa, SuperSport is the official broadcaster. The match will be aired on the SuperSport Cricket channel and available for streaming via the SuperSport app. In regions without a designated broadcaster, the ICC has confirmed that the match will be streamed for free on ICC.tv. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

Category Details Fixture Australia vs Zimbabwe (Group B) Date Friday, 13 February 2026 Kick-off Time 05:30 GMT / 11:00 Local / 16:30 AEDT Venue R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka UK TV / Stream Sky Sports / Sky Go Australia Stream Amazon Prime Video India TV / Stream Star Sports / JioHotstar Africa TV / Stream SuperSport

AUS vs ZIM Team News and Conditions

Australia are managing a depleted pace attack following injuries to Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, placing greater responsibility on Nathan Ellis and Xavier Bartlett. However, the return of Tim David and Glenn Maxwell to form has bolstered their middle order.

Zimbabwe will rely heavily on the spin-bowling duo of Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl, especially as the R. Premadasa pitch is historically known to assist slow bowlers as the game progresses. With morning temperatures in Colombo expected to reach 31°C, fitness and hydration will be key factors for both squads during this early-session fixture.

