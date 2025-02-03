The Australian Cricket Awards 2025 were held at Melbourne's Crown Casino on Monday, February 3. The gala ceremony was attended by top Australian cricketers across the men's and women's categories. The Australian Cricket Awards 2025 was held to honour their cricketers for their finest and match-winning performances across formats for the 2023-24 season. Sam Konstas Named Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year at Australian Cricket Awards 2025 Following His Test Debut During BGT 2024–25 Against India.

Australia men's cricket team explosive batter Travis Head and women's team star all-rounder Annabel Sutherland were honoured with the top awards at the Australian Cricket Awards 2025. Head won the Allan Border Medal, whereas Sutherland was awarded the Belinda Clark Award for the men's and women's categories. Veteran all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner was named Women's ODI Player of the Year. Travis Head was named Men's ODI Player of the Year. 'The Nightmare Continued' Mitchell Marsh Hilariously Reveals Playing Backyard Cricket With Nephew Having Jasprit Bumrah-Like Action (Watch Video).

Australian Cricket Awards 2025: Full List of Winners At Australia Cricket's Ceremony for 2023-24 Season

Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year: Sam Konstas

Sam Konstas Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year: Chloe Ainsworth

Chloe Ainsworth Men's Domestic Player of the Year: Beau Webster

Beau Webster Women's Domestic Player of the Year: Georgia Voll

Georgia Voll Men's ODI Player of the Year: Travis Head

Travis Head Women's ODI Player of the Year: Ashleigh Gardner

Ashleigh Gardner Shane Warne Test Player of the Year: Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood Community Impact Award: Cameron Green

Cameron Green Men's T20I Player of the Year: Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa Women's T20I Player of the Year: Beth Mooney

Beth Mooney Weber WBBL|10 Players of the Tournament: Jess Jonassen & Ellyse Perry

Jess Jonassen & Ellyse Perry KFC BBL|14 Players of the Tournament: Cooper Connolly & Glenn Maxwell

Cooper Connolly & Glenn Maxwell Allan Border Medal: Travis Head

Travis Head Belinda Clark Award: Annabel Sutherland

The Australian Cricket Awards 2025 gala ceremony also saw great cricketers Michael Clarke, Michael Bevan, and Christina Matthews inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame, highlighting the memorable night.

