Azhar Ali Aims to Guide Pakistan to Number One Spot in ICC Test Rankings, Says, ‘We Need to Produce Extraordinary Results in Away Series’

Azhar Ali (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

With the COVID-19 pandemic putting a pause on major sporting events all around the world, many athletes got a breather from their busy schedule and they must be thinking about their targets when the action resumes. Recently, Pakistan’s Test captain Azhar Ali talked to the reporters through video chat and revealed his goal. The right-handed batsman said that they want to play fearless cricket and reclaim the number one spot in the ICC Test rankings. He said that the upcoming Test series against New Zealand and England will be crucial as a good team performance there will be a great step towards becoming the top-ranked team. Salman Butt Slams Pakistan Cricket Board, Says ‘Integrity Is Not Something Which Should Be Talked About in Pakistan Cricket.’

"My plan is to play fearless cricket. The target is to prove ourselves as one of the best Test sides and for this, we have to perform exceptionally in home and away series. In our series against England and New Zealand, we need to prove our mettle, as this will be a great step towards becoming a No.1 side,” Ali was quoted as saying by The Nation.

In 2016, Pakistan team went at the pinnacle of the ICC Test rankings under the leadership of Misbah-ul-Haq, who is the current head coach of the national side. Ali was also a part of the side that rose to the top and now, the star batsman is aiming to get the feat as a skipper too.

Ali further said that a team cannot claim the number one spot by winning the home series and thus, they are aiming to defeat their opponents in their own backyard too. "We can’t be a No.1 Test team if we win (only) the home series. We need to produce extraordinary results in the away series as well. In home series, we have to outclass the opponents convincingly ... If every player plays fearless cricket, shoulders his responsibility and gives a consistent performance, no one can stop us from achieving our goal," he added.

On being asked about his defensive approach in the field, Ali said that he has a composed mind and he tries to play according to condition in order to have the balance. "I bat with composure and I take time, that does not mean I am a defensive captain. In Dubai, [if] a fast bowler is bowling, you can’t keep four slips. In Pakistan also, where conditions are flat, you have to have balance.”

Pakistan’s recent Test assignments were against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at home where they were dominant throughout the course of the games and won both the series. They would like to continue their good run in the upcoming Tour of England in July where they are scheduled to play three Test matches.