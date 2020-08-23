After a string of low scores, Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali registered a brilliant half-century in the ongoing third Test against England in Leeds. Coming to bat at number three, the veteran batsman brilliantly tackled the English pacers and brought his side back in the hunt. With the conditions being overcast, wickets were falling at regular interval from the other end. However, Ali didn’t put his guards down and toiled James Anderson and Co to all over the park. The talismanic batsman is still at the crease and is heading towards his 17th Test ton. Twitterati were highly impressed by Ali’s effort as they hailed him from head to toe. Pakistan vs England Live Score of 3rd Test 2020 Day 3.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan resumed at their overnight score of 24/3, trailing 559 runs behind England’s first-innings total. James Anderson dented the visitors further by dismissing Asad Shafiq for 5. Comeback man Fawad Alam tried to make a fightback but fell prey to Dominic Bess for 21. Pakistan lost half of their side inside 100 runs and were expected to bundle out soon. However, Ali was rock-solid from one end. He silenced his critics in style and also completed 6000 runs in Test matches. Meanwhile, let’s look at how fans reacted to Ali’s master class. England vs Pakistan 3rd Test 2020 Day 3: James Anderson Snares Four Wickets As Visitors Totter.

Good Going!!

Azhar Ali Is Now On 83 In sha allah Pakistan Will Bounce Back (Ameen) pic.twitter.com/uaXASG68ll — Ismail Nasim (@RealIsmail4) August 23, 2020

Fifty!!

Finally ❣️ A fifty by Captain @AzharAli_ pic.twitter.com/ov5FoHvcvF — T A L H A (@talha_ashrafEE) August 23, 2020

Captain's Knock!!

Elite List!!

Congrats @AzharAli_ to Complete 6000 RUNS in test Cricket and Joine the Group of Greats of Pakistan Cricket pic.twitter.com/UGYBT0j4FO — Shahbaz Ali (@HShahbazAli) August 23, 2020

Great Bounce back!!

Just checked the score and our Captain is still Batting, finally some good performance from him after totally failed throughout the series. Congratulations @AzharAli_ on becoming the 5th Pak batsman to score 6000 test runs.👏💚#PAKvENG | #AzharAli | #Cricket pic.twitter.com/fYXFSnfiUW — S A L A R (@JabraAfridian) August 23, 2020

Favourite!!

6000 Test runs for @AzharAli_ 👏 One of my favorite test player 👍 He is just the fifth batsman to reach the mark for Pakistan 🇵🇰#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/eXDktZRjTs — 💔M00dy♨Boy💔 (@Its_WajidAli) August 23, 2020

Well, the 35-year-old might have impressed the fans. However, a lot of work is still needed to done by him as England scored 583 while batting first. He, however, has been joined by wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan who has started his innings on a positive note. The duo is the last pair of the recognised batsman and will have the onus to guide Pakistan to safety.

