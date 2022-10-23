Bangladesh and Netherlands will begin their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign when they face off against each other in the Super 12 Group 2. The BAN vs NED clash will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on October 24, 2022 (Monday) at 09:30 AM IST. Ahead of the clash, we bring you BAN vs NED head-to-head record, likely playing XI and other details you must know. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated Live: England, New Zealand Dominate Group 1 Team Standings.

Both teams had different paths to the Super 12 stage as Bangladesh were already into the next phase of the competition courtesy of their rankings. Meanwhile, the Netherlands booked their place after securing one of the top two spots in the group stage.

BAN vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast:

The BAN vs NED game will be telecasted live by Star Sports, the official broadcasters of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune in to Star Sports channels to watch the game on TV while the live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

BAN vs NED Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

Both the teams have faced each other 3 times in T20Is and it is Bangladesh with the better head-to-head record. BAN have won two games while the Netherlands have recorded one victory.

BAN vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Key Players

Key Players Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) Mehidy Hasan (BAN) Max ODowd (NED) Bas de Leede (NED)

BAN vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Likely Playing XI

BAN Likely Playing 11: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Najumul Shnato, Soumya Sarkar, Nurul Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Yasir Khan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

NED Likely Playing 11: Max ODowd, Vikarmjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackerman, Tom Copper, Scott Edwards (C), Tim Pringle, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeran, Roelof van der Merwe

