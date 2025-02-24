Rawalpindi [Pakistan], February 24 (ANI): Rising sensation Rachin Ravindra has broken through the shackles to become New Zealand's most successful batter in the ICC ODI events by toppling the record of scoring most centuries for the Blackcaps.

With another ton to his name, Rachin now boasts four centuries in ICC ODI events, the most by any New Zealand player. He surpassed icons Kane Williamson and Nathan Astle, who have three centuries each in ICC ODI events.

The young southpaw struck three centuries during the ODI World Cup 2023 in India. He added another hundred to his name with a blistering 112(105) against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. Rachin's game-defining knock was laced with a whopping 12 fours and a sole six.

Rachin, a player who has proven himself in the sub-continent, continued to ride high on his sublime form in Asia. After missing out on New Zealand's opener against the defending champions, Pakistan, he returned to the playing XI against Bangladesh, a fixture that determined the fate of Group A.

In pursuit of 237, Rachin kept New Zealand on track with a swashbuckling display with the bat. He raced to his fourth ODI century in 95 balls and became the most successful batter for the Kiwis in ICC ODI events.

His century played a decisive role in ending Bangladesh's campaign and defending champions Pakistan's title defence in the group stage.

When New Zealand were tottering at 72/3, Rachin steadied the ship by raising a 129-run partnership with Tom Latham for the fourth wicket. The left-handed duo paced their partnership well to keep Bangladesh bowlers at bay.

With fortune on his side, Rachin exhibited a wide array of shots from his arsenal to keep the scoreboard ticking for New Zealand.

In a last bid to change the course of the game, Bangladesh removed Rachin and Latham against the run of play. However, Michael Bracewell and Glenn Phillips maintained their composure to seal a five-wicket win for the Blackcaps with a couple of overs to spare.

New Zealand will now head to Dubai to square off against India in the final game of Group A on March 2 before appearing in the semi-finals. (ANI)

