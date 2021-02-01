After registering a 3-0 triumph in the ODI series, Bangladesh would like to extend their dominance over the second-stringed West Indies team in the longest format. The first clash of the two-match series gets underway on February 3 (Wednesday) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The Bangla Tigers, led by Mominul Haque, will again take the field as firm favourites with Shakib Al Hasan back in the Test team. On the other hand, the visitors are without the services of many big names who opted out of the fixture due to COVID-19 concern. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for BAN vs WI match. Abdur Razzak, Former Left-Arm Spinner, Included in Bangladesh Cricket Board Selector’s Panel.

Regular skipper Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer and Shane Dowrich are five Test-match regulars missing the series. Veteran opener Kraigg Brathwaite has named the captain, and he has an uphill task at hand. While the bowling department looks quite potent with Kemar Roach and Shanon Gabriel in the ranks, there’s nothing much to showcase in the batting order. On the other hand, the home side has been strengthened further with Shakib’s inclusion, and they would like to continue their purple patch.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – We will pick Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) as the wicket-keeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Jermaine Blackwood (WI), Tamim Iqbal (BAN), Mohammad Mithun (BAN) and Mominul Haque (BAN) will be selected as the four specialists batsmen.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) and Rahkeem Cornwall (WI) will be the two all-rounders in the team.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Alzarri Joseph (WI), Taijul Islam (BAN), Taskin Ahmed (BAN) and Kemar Roach (WI) will be the four bowlers in the side.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN), Jermaine Blackwood (WI), Tamim Iqbal (BAN), Mohammad Mithun (BAN), Mominul Haque (BAN), Shakib Al Hasan (BAN), Rahkeem Cornwall (WI), Joseph (WI), Taijul Islam (BAN), Taskin Ahmed (BAN), Kemar Roach (WI)

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) can be picked as the captain of your fantasy team whereas Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) should fill the vice-captain slot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2021 03:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).