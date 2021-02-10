The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced on February 10 (Wednesday) that they are going to host Australia and New Zealand in three-match T20I series respectively between September and October this year. Australia were scheduled to tour Bangladesh for three T20Is and two-Test series in June last year but the tour had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. They are scheduled to arrive now in October for a T20I series. But before Australia tour Bangladesh, New Zealand are scheduled to arrive for a T20I series. Australia to Tour Bangladesh This Year for T20I Series: Report.

Like Australia, New Zealand also had to call-off their Test series to Bangladesh in August-September due to COVID-19. Bangladesh’s Tests series against Australia and New Zealand were both part of the ICC World Test Championship. According to a report from Cricbuzz, BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury confirmed they are expecting to host Australia and New Zealand in T20Is later this year. But added that the postponed Test series against both teams might not go ahead as pre-planned.

Chowdhury also added that England are also set to tour the country for three ODIs and as many T20Is after the conclusion of the Australia series. But with time not on their side, reports have suggested that Bangladesh might host England and Australia in a tri-nation T20I series. Chowdhury, however, did not confirm any possibility of a tri-nation series.

"The England series is already in the FTP. We don't want to comment anything about the T20 tri-nation tournament because everyone needs to agree and we can get a clear picture when we get closer to the dates," he said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2021 07:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).