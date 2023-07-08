Rahmanullah Gurbaz finally seems to sparked back into form as he hits a brilliant century against Bangladesh in the 2nd ODI 2023. He stitched a very important partnership with Ibrahim Zadran in the opening stand and completed his century in just 100 deliveries. After a poor series against Sri Lanka, this will definitely give him more confidence.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Completes His 4th One Day International Century

Fourth ODI century for Rahmanullah Gurbaz and his second against Bangladesh 🌟 What target will Afghanistan set?#BANvAFG | https://t.co/mvFeGdwCsz pic.twitter.com/zeoBAVq0Ws — ICC (@ICC) July 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)