In the fourth match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group A, Bangladesh national cricket team will take on New Zealand national cricket team. Won the toss and decided to first. Team batting second has won 14 out of 26 matches played at the Rawalpindi cricket stadium. Bangladesh lost the first match against India while New Zealand won the opening game against Pakistan. . In playing XI Bangladesh side will welcome Mahmudullah and Nahid Rana while New Zealand will have Rachin Ravindra and Kyle Jamieson back in playing XI. A win will ensure New Zealand’s progress to the semifinal while Bangladesh will aim to stay alive in the tournament. NZ vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand Eye Semi-Final Spot As They Face Struggling Bangladesh at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand ICC CT 2025 Toss Report

With the ball after a toss win for Mitch Santner. Two changes to the XI as Rachin Ravindra returns in place of Daryl Mitchell who misses out due to illness. Kyle Jamieson comes in for Nathan Smith. Watch play LIVE in NZ on @skysportnz 📺 LIVE scoring | https://t.co/vy2Mq8gMF5 📲 pic.twitter.com/d5d194m0Qe — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 24, 2025

Bangladesh Playing XI:

Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman.

New Zealand Squad:

Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke.

