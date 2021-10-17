Match 2 of the World T20 sees the formidable Bangladesh take on Scotland with the former harboring hopes of a long stay in the competition. Although they may have lost to Sri Lanka and Ireland in the warm-ups, their recent success against big teams like Australia and New Zealand in the shorter format of the game will give them a lot of confidence. Scotland have been at the periphery of International cricket for a while now but time and again they grab headlines with some big wins. Against a Bangladesh side that boasts of some big names, Scotland know they have a real battle on their hands. T20 WC: Bangladesh Skipper Mahmudullah Won't Take First Round Opponents Lightly.

Bangladesh are relying heavily on the trio of – Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and captain Mahmudullah to come good in the tournament. Pacer Mustafizur Rahman is widely regarded as one of the best T20 bowlers in international cricket and his impact could be immense, especially in the powerplays. Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das and Mahedi Hasan are other talented players in the Bangladesh ranks.

Chris Greaves on the slow turning wickets in Al Ameerat is Scotland’s best bet to stop Bangladesh’s batsmen from dominating. George Munsey and Kyle Coetzer have been around for a while and will share the responsibility to getting the side off to a good start early on. Josh Davey is an experienced bowler in the county circuit and he will be one of the wicket-taking options for Scotland.

When is Bangladesh vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Round 1 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Bangladesh vs Scotland clash in Group B of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat, Oman on October 17, 2021 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Bangladesh vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Roind 1 Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of T20 World Cup 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch the Bangladesh vs Scotland match telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Bangladesh vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Round 1 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch the Bangladesh vs Scotland match online. Oman being the hosts hold the edge in this game but PNG through their quality bowlers can make a proper contest of this match. Bangladesh are overwhelming favorites for this game and will likely start their campaign with a routine win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2021 12:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).