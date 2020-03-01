Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Playing XI With All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for BAN vs ZIM 1st ODI 2020

Mashrafe Mortaza (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

After the one-off Test, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe lock horns in the three-match One-Day Internationals (ODIs). Hosts Bangladesh had an easy outing in the Test match and won that by 106 runs. The home side now will be eyeing to put up a similar show in ODI series as well. Meanwhile, fans who play fantasy games like Dream11, can find all tips and team suggestions on this page to pick the right team for the BAN vs ZIM 1st ODI 2020. Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score 1st ODI Match.

The first ODI takes place at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium and will be a day-night encounter. Mashrafe Mortaza will lead for one last time in the ODI series as the board will replace with a new captain. It could also be the end of his career as well, but that remains to be seen.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe – Dream11 Team Prediction – Wicket-Keepers: As Dream11 allows you to pick a maximum of four wicket-keepers but we would suggest you to go with just one, and that would be Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe– Dream11 Team Prediction – Batsmen: You can pick a maximum of six batsmen, but we would suggest you to go with just three. Tamim Iqbal (BAN), Craig Ervine (ZIM) and Timycen-Maruma (ZIM) can be your three picks in batsmen section.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe– Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders: It is good to have many all-rounders in the team. Dream11 allows us to have four all-rounders, so we would go with that. Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams from Zimbabwe and Mahmudullah and Afif Hossain from Bangladesh can be your all-rounders.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe– Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers: We will have to pick a minimum of three bowlers, and we would go with that. Mustafizur Rahman, Mashrafe Mortaza and Taijul Islam from Bangladesh fits in our Dream11 team.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe– Dream11 Team Prediction: Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN), Tamim Iqbal (BAN), Craig Ervine (ZIM), Timycen-Maruma (ZIM), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Sean Williams (ZIM), Mahmudullah (BAN), Afif Hossain (BAN).

Mushfiqur Rahim has been in good form, so banking on him for those extra points would be a good idea. He can be the captain of your Dream11 team. Sikandar Raza’s all-round abilities make him an ideal choice for vice-captain.