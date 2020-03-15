Bangladesh's Tour of Pakistan in April Under Doubt Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Photo Credits: @TheRealPCB/Twitter)

Bangladesh cricket team is scheduled to tour Pakistan for one-off One-Day International (ODI) and remaining Test match. Bangladesh earlier agreed to tour Pakistan in two parts due to security concerns. The first consisted of three T20Is and one Test match, which were played in January-February. The remainder of the tour is scheduled to begin from April 01. However, amid coronavirus (COVID-19) scare it appears Bangladesh players are reluctant to tour the country now. Babar Azam Calls for Unity in Fight Against Coronavirus, ‘Together We Can Defeat Any Challenge,’ Says Pakistan T20I Captain.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had to revise the format of ongoing Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL) after some of the overseas players left the country due to coronavirus scare. The board decided to hold the remaining matches behind the closed doors.Lahor

PCB now faces a challenge to assure Bangladesh players of safety. And there are good chances of the tour being either cancelled or postponed. As per a Pakistani journalist Saj Sadiq, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president has revealed that the families of players are concerned about the COVID-19. Chris Lynn Scores Century As Lahore Qalandars Beat Multan Sultans to Qualify for PSL 2020 Semi-Final.

"Families of our cricketers are concerned about coronavirus. They’re not willing to send their sons to play cricket amid this fear. So, I think it is tough for us to tour Pakistan now," tweeted Sadiq while quoting BCB president.

Pakistan won the three-match T20I series 2-0 after the final match was washed out due to rain. The hosts then won the 1st Test in Rawalpindi. As per the schedule, the remaining matches of the tour will be played in Karachi.