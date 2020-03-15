Babar Azam Calls for Unity in Fight Against Coronavirus, ‘Together We Can Defeat Any Challenge,’ Says Pakistan T20I Captain

Babar Azam (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Babar Azam joined the sports fraternity in requesting everyone to stay safe and adopt ‘a hygienic lifestyle’ to protect themselves from being contracted with coronavirus. Azam, who was appointed the Pakistan T20I captain in October last year, also urged everyone to be “kind towards each other” as the world battles to control the COVID-19 epidemic, which has already claimed over 500 lives and affected millions over the world. Azam, 25, is currently playing for Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 and is the top run-scorer in PSL 2020 with 313 runs from eight matches, which includes three fifties. Virat Kohli's Appeals World Community to Stay Strong and Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic.

“It's a tough time for people around the globe but together we can defeat any challenge,” said Azam in a post on his social media channels. “However, besides adopting hygienic life style, please be kind towards each other. Much love and prayers for everyone out there.” Chris Lynn Scores Century As Lahore Qalandars Beat Multan Sultans to Qualify for PSL 2020 Semi-Final.

Together We Can Defeat Any Challenge

Karachi Kings, the PSL franchise Azam plays for, was the first team in the league asked to play behind closed doors after the city reported the first coronavirus case in Pakistan last week. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) declared that the T20 franchise league will be shortened and will be played behind closed doors in empty stadiums.

Since then 52 people have contracted Coronavirus in Pakistan although fortunately, no reports of deaths have come as yet. COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by WHO (World Health Organisation) earlier this week. The virus has far claimed over 5000 deaths globally while millions have been diagnosed with Europe affected the most. Italy, the country with most coronavirus cases after China, has already declared a state lockdown while Spain is on verge declaring one after 100 more people were to have been diagnosed with the epidemic.