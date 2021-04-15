Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the period from October 2020 to September 2021.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah are the three cricketers who have remained in the Grade A+ category.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. ICC Men’s ODI Latest Players Rankings: Babar Azam Ends Virat Kohli’s Reign At Top.

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has dropped to Grade C while the likes of Kedar Jadhav and Manish Pandey have not managed to bag central contracts. Youngsters who have performed in recent times have also been rewarded and that has seen Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel bag central contracts for the 2020-21 season.

Players who have put under the Grade A+ category will be getting INR 7 crore. Those in the Grade A category will get INR 5 crore while those in B and C will get INR 3 and 1 crore respectively.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Hardik Pandya have been placed in the Grade A category.

Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur and Mayank Agarwal have been placed in Grade B.

Grade C has Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Viharu, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Mohammed Siraj. (ANI)