Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) Talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah was chosen for the BCCI's Polly Umrigar Award for Best International Cricketer 2023-24 in men's category while elegant batter Smriti Mandhana bagged the corresponding honour for women.

Bumrah, who was selected as the ICC Test and overall Cricketer of the Year for delivering a "a master-class in skill, precision, and relentless consistency" in 2024, was India's standout bowler in the last year, playing a pivotal role in India's home wins over England and Bangladesh.

Also Read | Al-Hilal vs Al-Akhdoud, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Saudi Arabian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The 31-year-old was also the Player Of the Series against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, bagging 32 wickets across five Tests.

Mandhana, who was the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year, made 743 runs in the 2024 calendar year.

Also Read | Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of MCFC vs EBFC Match in Indian Super League 11 on TV and Online.

She scored four ODI centuries, a record in the women's game, and found the boundary more than a hundred times in the year, hitting 95 fours and six maximums.

The 28-year-old cricketer's ODI runs came at an average of 57.86 and an impressive strike rate of 95.15.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)