BCCI Plans Resumption of Cricket Post Lockdown, Could Conduct an Isolated Camp for Players in Dharamshala

The Board of Control for Cricket in India i.e. BCCI has already planned to begin cricketing activities after the lockdown. The BCCI has planned a camp in a safe zone for the players who have been waiting for the live-action to start after the lockdown. Now, Dharamshala is considered to be one of the places where the BCCI might consider to have a camp due to a fewer number of cases in the city. Himachal Pradesh as of now only has about 180 COVID-19 cases. The National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru is also one of the options but considering the number of cases of the coronavirus, this could be a secondary option. BCCI Plans Isolation Camps in Safe Zones For Players, Cricketing Activities Could Resume Soon Amid Lockdown 4.0.

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal said that he won’t push the case of Dharamshala since it is his state association but will make best possible arrangements for the players if required. He also assured the best support from the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association if in case the BCCI zeroes down on the venue. Dhumal went onto inform that the hotel that the team stays in- The Pavilion is also owned by HPCA.

“Since it’s my state association, I would never, from my end, push it but if after exploring options, BCCI finds that Dharamsala can have a camp, I am more than ready to make all the arrangements. Even the hotel where the Indian team stays ‘Pavilion’ is HPCA property,” said Dhumal during one of the interactions with the media. The government has already announced that the sporting facilities can be used by the athletes but without any spectators. The flights will also be resuming and thus the day isn't far where the cricketing action in India resumes sooner.