Bengaluru, February 11: The Narayana Health City has denied reports that Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to the hospital for a cardiac check-up on Friday. It said Ganguly was at the hospital to meet Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairman & Founder, Narayana Health, on a courtesy visit.

"We would like to clarify that the news of him (Ganguly) being admitted is incorrect," Dr. Nitin Manjunath, Facility Director, Narayana Health City, said in a statement. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Reportedly Hospitalised After Being Tested Positive for COVID-19.

"Mr. Sourav Ganguly was at the hospital to meet Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairman & Founder, Narayana Health on a brief, courtesy visit since he was in Bengaluru. Mr. Ganguly will be inaugurating a Modern 100-bed ICU on Monday, Feb 14," Narayana Health City said.

Ganguly is Bengaluru for the IPL auction to be held on February 12 and 13. The 49-year-old Ganguly had undergone treatment for a heart condition earlier this year. Ganguly had twice been admitted to the hospital last year after complaining of chest discomfort. He later underwent two angioplasty procedures.

