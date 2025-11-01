India Women have made it to the final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 beating Australia Women in the semifinal. This is the first time India Women have made it to the World Cup final after 2017. This is their third final appearance in a Women's ODI World Cup after 2005 and 2017. India were on the brink of elimination at one point in the league stages. They were defeated by South Africa, Australia and England and had to win against New Zealand to survive. They did it successfully and then went on to defeat Australia in the semifinal through a memorable performance from Jemimah Rodrigues. They will aim to get their hands on the eluding World Cup trophy led by Harmanpreet Kaur when they take on South Africa Women in the final. Harmanpreet Kaur Reflects on Team India’s Historic ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Semifinal Chase Against Australia, Says ‘Result of Consistent Hardwork and Intent’ (Watch Video).

Amid this, reports have suggested that BCCI has planned to announce a reward of 125 Crore INR for the India Women's National Cricket Team and the support staff involved. It will be the same amount that was given to the India men's national cricket team when they won the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. “The BCCI supports equal pay for men and women and hence there are lot of discussions that if our girls win the World Cup, the reward won't be anything less compared to men's global triumph,” PTI reported quoting a BCCI source. “But it isn't nice to make an announcement before they win the Cup,” the source added. Fuelled By Faith, Jemimah Rodrigues Carves Her Legacy as India Create History in ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

Last time, India played the final of the ICC Women's World Cup final back in 2017. On that occasion, Mithali Raj and co were awarded 50 Lakh INR each. Earlier, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a prize money of 39.8 Crore INR for ICC Women's World Cup 2025 winners while the runners-up will take home INR 20 Crore INR. The third and fourth-placed teams (Australia and England) will be awarded 10 Crore INR each. The teams outside the top four won't go home empty handed as well. They will take home a significant prize money just for qualification and participation.

