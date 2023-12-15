The Indian Premier League (IPL), a brainchild of the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has revolutionalised T20 cricket in the country, garnering tremendous support from fans all around and even abroad. Ever since its inauguration in 2008, the tournament has grown from strength to strength and has become one of the most popular T20 competitions with fans across the world. Not just in terms of growth of the sport's popularity but the IPL also has been generating a massive amount of revenue for the BCCI. Now, talks are ongoing in the BCCI of launching a tier-2 league, played in T10 format, which would be similar to that of the highly successful IPL, according to a report in MoneyControl, which cited sources. BCCI Set To Retire MS Dhoni’s Iconic Jersey No 7, Informs Indian Cricket Team Players About its Unavailability: Report.

The report states that Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary is working on a blueprint and it would add to the popularity of the shortest version of the game. Furthermore, the idea has reportedly received positive responses from several stakeholders and this new competition could be held in the time from September to October. However, the report further states that with boards not earning much from bilateral cricket rights, franchise cricket may be the way forward with only a few bilateral competitions existing. It will also be interesting to see if the current IPL teams have the right to have franchises in this new proposed league or if the rights are sold separately. BCCI Claims Former Indian Cricket Team Sponsor Byju's Has Defaulted Payment of Rs 158 Crore, Takes Online Education Company to National Company Law Tribunal: Report.

The world has witnessed several T10 competitions with Abu Dhabi T10 being the most popular, others being the Zim Afro T10 and also Lanka T10. Should the BCCI end up starting a T10 league, it would undoubtedly expected to gain a lot of support and popularity, similar to what had happened with the IPL.

