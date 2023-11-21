New Delhi, Nov 21: Ben Stokes chose a hilarious way to congratulate Australia after they clinched their record-extending sixth World Cup title, beating India by six wickets in the final of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad on Sunday. 'One of Our Finest Victories' Says Former Australian Cricketer Adam Gilchrist Following Australia's ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Title Win.

The Australian team led by skipper Pat Cummins came back from a poor start to the tournament losing to India and South Africa in their first two matches. However, Australia won eight matches in a row to reach the final and eventually won the title by beating India by six wickets.

Congratulating Pat Cummins and the Australian team, Stokes chose a hilarious way citing "it took a while" with "gritted teeth" to praise the Australian team.

"Taken me a while to type this with gritted teeth. Congrats to Pat Cummins and his Australia team on winning the World Cup, after 8 weeks of hard-fought cricket there is nothing better than lifting that trophy at the end of it," said Stokes on X (previously Twitter).

Ben Stokes' Post

Taken me a while to type this with gritted teeth 😉 Congrats to Pat Cummins and his Australia team on winning the World Cup,after 8 weeks of hard fought cricket there is nothing better than lifting that trophy at the end of it. 👏 👏 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) November 20, 2023

After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, Australia bundled out India for 240 in 50 overs despite half-centuries by Virat Kohli and K.L Rahul. In reply, Australia lost early wickets before riding a century by Travis Head and a half-century by Manus Labuschagne to emerge victorious and claim the Men's ODI World Cup for the sixth time.

