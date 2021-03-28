Shardul Thakur again came to India’s rescue with the bat during the third and decided ODI against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Batting first, Thakur came onto bat in the 39th over with the scorecard reading 276/6. With Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant back in the hunt, the Men in Blue looked even away from the 300-run mark. However, Shardul had other plans as he took the attack to the opposition. He wasted no time whatsoever and opened his account with a six off the third ball. The dasher, in total, scored 30 off 21 balls as India posted 329 while batting first. India vs England Live Score Updates of 3rd ODI 2021.

The 29-year-old smashed three magnificent sixes during his brief but impressive stay at the crease. One of those maximums came against Ben Stokes in the 45th over. The England all-rounder tried to deceive Thakur with a slower delivery, but the latter was up for the challenge as he came down the track and deposited the ball over the long-off boundary rope. Stokes was left in shock as Thakur didn’t even connect the ball properly. He then went to the batsman and jokingly checked his bat. Have a look! Ravi Ashwin Forced to Delete Tweet After India Lose Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli in Quick Succession.

Watch Video:

Meanwhile, England will have to chase 330 to win the clash and clinch the series. Although the total isn’t mediocre, the Three Lions would be confident of getting over the line. The visitors chased down 335 inside 42 overs in the last game and wouldn’t mind replicating their heroics. Hence, India will have to be put up a formidable bowling display.

