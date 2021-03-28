Rohit Sharma again left the fans disappointed after getting out despite getting a good start. The dashing Indian opener, who scored 25 and 28 in the first two ODIs against England, was dismissed for a run-a-ball 37 in the third and deciding ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. It was indeed annoying for the fans as the Hitman looked brilliant during his stay at the crease. While the 33-year-old rotated the strike well on an excellent batting track, he dispatched the loose deliveries over the ropes. Knowing Rohit’s tendency to score daddy hundreds, many netizens expected Rohit to post a gigantic score, and Ravichandran Ashwin also belonged to that category. India vs England Score Updates of 3rd ODI 2021.

Seeing Sharma’s impressive start in the deciding clash, the veteran Indian off-spinner took to Twitter and made a massive prediction. “In ODI Cricket only once has 400 been chased down and Rohit Sharma has only 3 ODI double tons #INDvsENG #justsaying,” he tweeted. It was evident that Ashwin expected the Hitman to cruise India to a mammoth total. However, Rohit got out soon after the spinner’s appreciation tweet.

Even Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Virat Kohli were dismissed in quick succession, with the visitors gaining the momentum. As Ashwin’s prediction for Rohit proved wrong, the former was forced to delete the tweet. In another post, Ashwin mentioned deleting his old tweet, saying that he jinxed the excellent start. “I deleted the previous tweet! #jinxedagoodstart #INDvsENG,” he tweeted. Rishabh Pant Hits Third ODI Half-Century During IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Match.

R Ashwin Reacts After Deleting Appreciation Tweet For Rohit Sharma!!

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya brought Indian innings back on track after the top order was back in the hunt. Both dashers were aggressive in their approach and brought up quick-fire half-centuries. The southpaw was dismissed after a quick-fire 78, and Hardik was joined by his elder brother Krunal. The duo now has the onus to guide the Men in Blue to a massive total.

