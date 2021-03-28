England’s tour of India is nearing a fitting end. Though hosts won the Test and T20Is series the competition from England has been tough. After Test series, England came close to winning the T20I series but lost it 3-2. And now again they have an opportunity to win the ODI series which is currently levelled at one each. Meanwhile, stay tuned for IND vs ENG live score updates. Is India vs England 3rd ODI 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

England batsmen pulled off a superb performance in the second ODI and chased down 337 at the loss of just four wickets and that too in the absence of regular captain Eoin Morgan. Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy and Ben Stokes took the game away from India and drew level in the series.

Meanwhile, India could alter with their bowling unit and make three changes by bringing in Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal and T Natarajan. England, on the other hand, could think about bringing back Mark Wood in place of Tom Curran.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, T Natarajan, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill.

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Matthew Parkinson.