The Men in Blue will be back on national duty as India are slated to return in international cricket after COVID-19 break with an ODI series against Australia down under. The three-match series gets underway on November 27, and the games will be played under the bio-secure bubble. Over the years, batting has been India’s strength across formats. Batsmen even have played a significant part in India’s success down under. However, there have been occasions when Indian bowlers have made the Aussies left clueless at their own backyard. As India gear up for their first assignment after the coronavirus-induced halt, let’s look at the top five ODI spells by Indians down under. India vs Australia 2020-21: 4 Records & Stats You Need to Know Ahead of the IND vs AUS ODI Series.

1. Ajit Agarkar – 6/42 in 2004

Agarkar breathed fire in the first ODI of India’s 2004 tour of Australia. He first dismissed dangerous openers Adam Gilchrist and Mathew Hayden before piercing the defences of Damien Martyn and Andrew Symonds. He went on to become the first India to take a six-wicket haul in ODIs down under as the Men in Yellow were bundled out for 288. Indian batsmen indeed put up a good fight but eventually lost the game by 18 runs. India vs Australia 2020: Ahead of the ODI Series, Let’s Look at India’s Five Leading Wicket-Takers in ODIs Down Under.

2. Yuzvendra Chahal – 6/42 in 2019

After warming the benches in the first two ODIs of India’s 2018-19 tour of Australia, Yuzvendra Chahal was inducted in the playing XI for the third and deciding encounter, and he didn’t disappoint. After Bhuvneshwar Kumar made early inroads by sending openers cheaply, Chahal spun his web, running through the middle order. He registered the joint-best figures by Indian in ODIs down under as Australia were bundled out for 230 runs and subsequently lost the game by seven wickets.

3. Ravi Shastri – 5/15 in 1991

The current Team India head coach bowled a stellar spell against the Aussies in the second game of Benson & Hedges World Series 1991. The home side was on command with India restricted to 208/7 while batting first. However, Shastri didn’t put his guards down and tormented the Aussie batsmen with his left-arm spin. Thanks to his magnificent five-for, Australia got bundled out for 101, losing the game by 106 runs.

4. Kapil Dev – 4/30 in 1986

With Geoff Marsh and David Boon adding 146 runs for the first wicket, Australia were firmly placed on driver’s seat against India in Benson & Hedges World Series Cup 1986. However, skipper Kapil Dev turned the tide with a ferocious spell. He dismissed Allan Border and Dean Jones cheaply to turn the tides in India’s favour. His four wicket-haul helped India restrict Australia for a mediocre total of 235/7. The visitors chased down the target with six wickets in hands.

5. Javagal Srinath – 4/30 in 2000

The talismanic Indian pacer indeed bowled his heart out during the fourth ODI of 2000 Tri-Series in Australia. The visitors’ triumph looked mere formality as India were bundled out for 100 runs in Sydney. However, Srinath led the fightback with a staggering spell. The likes of Steve Waugh, Mark Waugh and Michael Bevan looked utterly clueless as the pacer scalped a four-wicket haul. His efforts, unfortunately, weren’t enough as Australia won the game by five wickets.

Meanwhile, the mantle of Indian bowling will be handled by Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal in the upcoming series. At the same time, the onus in the batting department will be on Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan. The visitors will indeed miss the services of Rohit Sharma who is currently recovering from his hamstring injury at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

