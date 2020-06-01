‘Bhabhi Where’s Mahi Bhai’: Yuzvendra Chahal Showers His Love on MS Dhoni During Sakshi Rawat’s Live Instagram Session

Yuzvendra Chahal and MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni took a long sabbatical from cricket after the 2019 World Cup and his fans are badly missing the wicket-keeper batsman's blitzes. In fact, unlike other cricketers, Dhoni isn’t much active on social media amid the COVID-19 lockdown. However, many fans badly want to see the glimpse of their favourite star and Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is certainly one of them. On many previous occasions, the Haryana-born cricketer has showcased his love for the two-time World Cup-winning captain and he did it again when Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Rawat recently featured in a live Instagram session with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). MS Dhoni Is Addicted to PUBG These Days, He Even Talks About It During His Sleep, Says Wife Sakshi.

Chahal was very active in the comment section throughout the session and he kept showering his love for Dhoni. The leggie gatecrashed Sakshi’s live session with many comments like “Thalla one more time, 'Mahi, Mahi...' and 'CSK + emotions = Mahi Bhai (Thalla).' He even asked Sakshi where the veteran cricketer is at the moment. "Hello bhabhi where's Mahi bhai," he wrote in another comment.

Chahal's Comment!!

Talking about Sakshi Rawat’s live session, the wicket-keeper’s wife opened up about her deleted tweet which she made #DhoniRetires started trending on Twitter few days ago. "It's only rumours ! I understand Lockdown has made people mentally unstable ! #DhoniRetires Get a life," wrote Sakshi in a tweet which she deleted later.

"One of my friends messaged me asked me what is going on? That hashtag (#DhoniRetires) has been trending since afternoon. I was like what is it, then I don't know something happened to me and it happened (the tweet) I deleted it, but the job was done, the message was put out," she added.