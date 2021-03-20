In a game where most bowlers went for 10 runs per over, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the standout giving away only 15 runs in his four-over spell and also picked two crucial wickets. Bhuvneshwar, who was making his return to the Indian team after almost a two-year injury layoff, was excellent throughout the match and even gave India the important breakthrough after dismissing Jos Buttler when England were going strong. He also had picked the first England wicket and gave India the perfect start with the ball after removing Jason Roy in his second delivery. Twitter was all praise for the 31-year-old fast bowler as he laid the platform for India to win the match. India vs England, 5th T20I Match Result: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Shine as Hosts Take Series 3-2 with 36-Run Win.

Bhuvneshwar also finished the series with four wickets. In the final T20I match, he bowled 17 dot balls in his four-over spell and conceded only 15 runs while also picking two wickets in the game. Bhuvi gave India a perfect start after cleaning Jason Roy with his second ball in the first over of England's innings. Then he came back in the 13th over and removed Buttler, who was set and was looking for a big score. IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2021 Stat Highlights: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Shine As India Register 6th Consecutive T20I Series Victory.

“Never easy coming back from a string of injuries. Credit to him and team management for backing him,” wrote Irfan Pathan in his appreciation tweet for the pacer while VVS Laxman, Aakash Chopra, Suresh Raina was also full of praise for the bowler. Take a look at some reactions to the post.

And how good @BhuviOfficial bowled! Never easy coming back from string of injuries. Credit to him and team management for backing him. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 20, 2021

What a GREAT win Team India😎 You boys put up a great show throughout the series💪 Big congratulations on the series win. Way to go. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #INDvENG @BhuviOfficial you beauty ❤️✅🙌 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/z8HehwtdoO — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 20, 2021

In a high scoring game and on a batting paradise to give away just 16 runs in 4 overs and picking 2 wkts including the dangerous Jos Butler is just a phenomenal performance. @BhuviOfficial is well and truly back💪💪 #INDvENG — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 20, 2021

2/15 in 4 overs in a chase of 225 is incredible stuff. Absolutely top stuff . #INDvENG https://t.co/ggpTdO5eeQ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 20, 2021

This is just a Bhuvi appreciation tweet 💙#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/KfmnMqy53e — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 20, 2021

India, meanwhile, clinched the five-match T20I series 3-2 after beating England by 36 runs in the final T20I match. The hosts bounced back in the series despite falling back twice and then just proved too good for England in the series decider. Asked to bat first, India posted a mammoth 224 runs with Rohit Sharma (64) and Virat Kohli (80) scoring half-centuries and Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya chipping in with valuable cameos.

