Brendon McCullum Reveals His Mistake in 2015 World Cup Final Against Australia, Says ‘Forgot to Watch the Ball’

Brendon McCullum (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former kiwi batsman enjoyed a sensational career in international cricket and played a crucial role in making New Zealand a cricketing powerhouse. Be it playing a match-defining knock, taking a breathtaking catch or leading his side in the field, McCullum stood out in every department. He even became the first Kiwi captain to lead his side into a World Cup final, doing that in 2015 against Australia. However, he bagged a three-ball duck in the finals as Black Caps lost the game by seven wickets. Mccullum revealed that he forgot the most important aspect of the game i.e. watching the ball which cost him big. Brendon McCullum Offers Hope for All Sports Lovers With Twitter Post.

“You can’t have regrets. It is what it is. I had dreamed that dream so many times; I was super excited, not nervous at all. The thing I forgot is, I forgot to watch the ball! I’d done everything else to be able to live that dream but then at that moment I just forgot the most basic aspect of cricket,” McCullum was quoted as per saying in the latest episode of Captain’s log podcast series.

The explosive opener enjoyed a purple patch in the tournament as he gave good starts to his side regularly and played one jaw-dropping knock after another. He went all guns blazing in the all the matches and took the match away from the opposition in the first few overs only. However, his tactics couldn’t come off in the final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as Mitchell Starc castled his stumps in the third delivery of the encounter.

Following McCullum’s departure, New Zealand top-order tumbled and Aussies were on the driver’s seat. Semi-final hero Grant Elliot tried to make a fight-back and scored 83 off 82 balls. However, he didn’t receive much support from other end and the Kiwis got bundled out for 183 runs. In reply, skipper Michael Clarke and Steve Smith scored half-centuries and guided their side to a seven-wicket win.