Brendon McCullum Offers Hope for All Sports Lovers With Twitter Post, ‘Sport Will Rise Again,’ Says Former New Zealand Captain After Events Gets Called Off Due to COVID-19

Brendon McCullum (Photo Credits: IANS)

As fans and sportspersons come to terms with the global coronavirus outbreak that has seen sporting events across the world take a hit, Brendon McCullum offered hope with his message. “Sports will rise again,” said the former New Zealand captain and current Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) coach in a post on his social media platforms. Sporting events across the globe have been either suspended or called off due to the rising effect of COVID-19 virus, which has already claimed over 6000 lives and affected lakhs. And McCullum after offering hope that the sporting world will come alive again requested everyone to stay safe. “We are being challenged” but “we will find a way,” said the 38-year-old. Asia Cup 2020 to Be Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic?

McCullum was recently appointed the head coach of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise KKR having coached the franchise’s sister brand Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) for a season in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). But McCullum’s coaching debut with KKR, with whom he won the IPL title in 2012, was disrupted due to the coronavirus outbreak that resulted in theT20 league’s postponement from March 29, to April 15. Will David Warner Participate in IPL 2020 Amid Coronavirus Fears? Australian Cricketer’s Manager has an Answer.

Sport Will Rise Again: Brendon McCullum

Thoughts with all those around the World right now. Sport will rise again in time but for now it’s about everyone staying safe and finding a way through. Medically and economically we are being challenged more than our generation has ever been before but we will find a way. 🙏🏼 — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) March 18, 2020

“Thoughts with all those around the World right now. Sport will rise again in time but for now it’s about everyone staying safe and finding a way through,” said McCullum in a tweet from his official Twitter account. “Medically and economically we are being challenged more than our generation has ever been before but we will find a way.”

Meanwhile, every sporting event across the globe have been suspended in the wake of this dangerous virus that had claimed a multitude of lives. While some have been called off and cancelled for the season, most events have been suspended up to a certain date but their future looks uncertain with COVID-19 spreading further and making things worse.