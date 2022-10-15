India lifted the Women's Asia Cup 2022 after defeating Sri Lanka in the final. It was a team effort throughout the tournament but in the final, bowlers dished a match-winning performance. Even though Deepti Sharma went wicketless in the final, she managed to hold onto the top spot on the most wickets in Women's Asia Cup 2022 list. Deepti picked 13 wickets in the tournament. Sri Lanka's Inoka Ranaweera also managed to pick 13 wickets. Check out the list of highest wicket-takers in Women's Asia Cup 2022. Most Runs in Women's Asia Cup 2022: Get Updated List of Batswoman Standings With Leading Run Scorers at the Continental Tournament in Bangladesh.

The eighth edition of Women's Asia Cup T20 was hosted by Bangladesh Cricket at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The tournament kick-started on October 01 with 24 matches played till 16 October. Asian Cricket Council (ACC) who conducts the Asia Cup announced the schedule of the event earlier in September. UAE and Malaysia after reaching the final of 2022 ACC Women's T20 Championship in June, confirmed their place in the 2022 Women's Asia Cup to join India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Thailand for the marquee event. Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Points Table Updated and Team Standings.

Most Wickets in Women’s Asia Cup 2022

Player Mat Runs Wkts BBI Ave SR 5 Deepti Sharma (IND-W) 8 100 13 3/7 7.69 13.8 0 I Ranaweera (SL-W) 8 121 13 4/7 9.30 12.0 0 Rumana Ahmed (BD-W) 5 58 10 3/9 5.80 7.2 0 Omaima Sohail (PAK-W) 7 88 10 5/13 8.80 11.4 1 Rajeshwari Gayakwad (IND-W) 7 106 9 2/8 11.77 15.3 0

India Women hold a majestic record of winning the Women's Asia Cup six out of seven times and reaching the finals all seven times. Bangladesh Women were the only team who could defeat the India women in the final of seventh edition of Asia Cup in 2018 by three wickets. The eighth edition was supposed to take place in 2020, but due to prevalence of COVID pandemic in that year and following year, the continental championship got postponed. And eventually in 2022, ACC finally programmed the event.

