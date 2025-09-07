Buy ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Tickets Online: The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 is not very far away and once again, some of the best players in women's cricket will battle it out in a bid to clinch the top prize on offer. The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 starts on September 30 and will be played in India and Sri Lanka. The final will be played on November 2, either in Colombo or Navi Mumbai. The buzz around the tournament is starting to build and many fans might be on the lookout for options to purchase ICC Women's World Cup 2025 tickets online, can croll below. ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 All Squads: Full Players List for Eight-Nation ODI Cricket Tournament.

This will be the 13th edition of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup. The Australia Women's National Cricket Team is the defending champions as well as the most successful team in the history of the tournament, having won the title for a staggering seven times. There will be a total of 28 matches in the group stage of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, with semi-finals starting on October 29. Earlier, Bengaluru was replaced by Navi Mumbai as one of the venues due to safety concerns after the stampede earlier this year during RCB's title celebrations.

How to Buy ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Tickets Online?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 is expected to witness a lot of foofall with fans likely to flock for all the matches at all five venues--the ACA Stadium in Guwahati, Holkar Stadium in Indore, ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The ICC earlier announced that fans would be able to book their tickets for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 matches. The highlight of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 tickets is that they are extremely affordable, with the prices starting at Rs 100 for the matches in India. The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 pre-sale tickets can be purchased on Tickets.cricketworldcup.com and fans would have to purchase via Google Pay. ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Tickets Go Live with Record Low Pricing; Here's How Fans Can Purchase First Phase of Tickets for WWC.

The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 tickets for the group stage matches were made live by the ICC in a pre-sale window on September 4 from 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The second phase of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 tickets will be live on September 9 at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

