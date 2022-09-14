New Delhi, Sep 14: The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) plea in connection with the amendments proposed to its constitution to relax the cooling-off period requirement. The cooling-off period for office bearers will kick in after two consecutive terms at either the BCCI or at the state association level. The office bearers can now have a maximum of 12 years at one go: two three-year terms at the state association level and two three-year terms at the BCCI, and after this, the cooling-off will be applicable.https://www.latestly.com/agency-news/indias-2022-t20-world-cup-squad-fans-plan-to-protest-against-bcci-in-thiruvananthapuram-for-sanju-samsons-exclusion-4204155.html
The top court noted submissions from senior advocate Maninder Singh, amicus curiae in the matter, that there was no justification in confining the cooling-off period to the President and Secretary, and it should extend to all office-bearers at the BCCI. Accepting the proposed amendments to the constitution by the BCCI, the top court noted that it is of the view that this would not dilute the spirit and object of the cooling-off period, if implemented after an individual has completed two terms at either BCCI or state association level.
The BCCI sought to amend its constitution concerning the tenure of its office bearers including its President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah by doing away with the mandatory cooling-off period between tenures of office bearers across state cricket associations and the BCCI. The top court had accepted reforms in the BCCI recommended by the Justice R.M. Lodha-led committee.
