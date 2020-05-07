Can’t Wait to Get Out on the Cricket Field, Says Australian Cricketer Joe Burns

Joe Burns bats during Australia vs New Zealand 3rd Test 2020. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Melbourne, May 7: Australia cricketer Joe Burns feels the enforced break will help players recharge their batteries for when they can finally return to the field. All cricket has been suspended for the time being in the aftermath of coronavirus pandemic that has hit the entire world. Burns calls it a silver lining that players have been forced to stay away from the game for such a long time as according to him it has been one of the longest off-season ever.

"Definitely this enforced layoff for everyone provides the opportunity just to really get yourself right, reset and start preparing physically for next summer," Burns told reporters through a video conference on Thursday as per news.com.au. Australia's Joe Burns Diagnosed with 'Fatigue Disorder'.

"It's probably the longest off-season any of us would have had for a long time. "From a physical perspective it gives the opportunity for us to be in a really strong position. I think that's the silver lining," he added.

Burns conceded that there was a time when cricketers were looking for some time off from the game but now, they cannot wait to get out on the middle and play with their teammates.

"There are times during the year where you do get a little bit worn out, a little bit tired and you do want some time at home. "It's the other end of the spectrum now. You can't wait just to get out there on the cricket field and running around with your mates, getting stuck into training and playing games."