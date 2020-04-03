‘Chalo Chalo Dinner Time’: Kevin Pietersen Trolls Virat Kohli Over Anushka Sharma’s Comment During Live Chat Session on Instagram

Kevin Pietersen Trolls Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah/ Getty Images)

In order to keep the cricket fans engage in the time of COVID-19, many players have been going live on social-media websites, telling the fans about their on-field and off-field lives. Recently, Indian skipper Virat Kohli also went live with former England batsman Kevin Pietersen and the two seemed like enjoying a gala time during their conversation. Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma was also active in the comment section during the chat session and one of her replies bagged a lot of attention. Virat Kohli on Why Test Cricket Is His Favourite Format.

"Chalo chalo dinner time," wrote the Bollywood actress in the comments. It was Pietersen only who highlighted Anushka’s comment by posting the screenshot on Instagram. "When the BOSS said time was up, time was up! @anushkasharma @virat.kohli Hope you all enjoyed that? Just two dudes hanging out," wrote the former England skipper while trolling Virat Kohli.

View Post:

The two cricketing icons talked on various topics ranging to cricket and personal lives. Speaking about Anushka, the number-one ranked ODI batsman revealed that this was the longest time they have spent together in one place.

Pietersen also went on ask Kohli why Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) haven’t won a single IPL title despite being a star-studded side. To which Kohli replied: Big players in the team, there will be attention on the team. With big players, we will always be in the focus. We have reached three finals, not won, but then, those things are irrelevant, until you win the title. Even with the best team, we have not win. There is a team goal, we deserve to win the title.”

Kohli’s next assignment was scheduled to get underway with the start of Indian Premier League 2020. However, the gala T20 tournament has been postponed at least till April 15 and according to several reports, the gala T20 tournament is set to get called off.