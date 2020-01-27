Chaminda Vaas Birthday Special: Times When Lankan Seamer Choked the Opposition and Created World Records

Chaminda Vaas (Photo Credits: File Image)

A Sri Lanka cricket giant and a bowling legend, Chaminda Vaas, celebrates his 46th birthday on January 27, 2020 (Monday). Vaas, who made his international cricketing debut in 1996, finished with 761 wickets across all formats of the game. Widely celebrated as one of the most successful new ball bowlers Sri Lanka has produced, Vaas currently holds the record for best bowling figures in ODI cricket history and remains the only bowler to have taken an 8 wicket-haul in ODIs. He is also the youngest bowler to take 300 wickets in ODI cricket. On his 46th birthday, take a look at some best performances from Chaminda Vaas. ICC Lauds Friendship Between James Anderson and Stuart Broad in Their Social Media Post.

Born in Wattala, Sri Lanka in 1974, Vaas made his first-class debut for Colts Cricket Club in December 1990 at the age of 16. Four years later he was called up to the national squad for his international Test debut against Pakistan at Kandy. He started well and even guided Sri Lanka to their maiden Test victory on New Zealand soil with a Man of the Match performance in Napier. Vaas was also a regular member of the victorious Sri Lanka team that beat Australia to lift their maiden World Cup title in 1996.

5/14 Against India in Sharjah

India met Sri Lanka in the Coca-Cola Champions Trophy in 2000 with Lanka opting to bat first after winning the toss. Sanath Jayasuriya scored 189 while Russel Arnold’s half-century took Sri Lanka to 299/5 in overs. What followed in Sharjah was no less than the 1998 storm that blew Australia away. Vaas, opening the bowling for Lanka, rattled the Indian top-order and restricted them to 4/19 in his opening spell. His devastating opening spell put the famed Indian batting order to its knees before Vaas returned to dismiss Zaheer Khan and script a memorable victory.

8/19 Against Zimbabwe in Colombo

Vaas in 2001 recorded the best-ever figures by a bowler in One-Day International cricket history. Zimbabwe, who were asked to bat first, folded for only 38 runs with Vaas taking 8 of the 10 wickets that fell to etch his name into history. Muttiah Muralitharan, who often overshadowed the pacer, accounted for the other two wickets. Vaas’ feat of 8/19 bundled Zimbabwe for the then lowest ODI score (38) before Canada broke it during the 2003 World Cup.

4/22 Against West Indies in Cape Town

A must-win game for Sri Lanka to reach the Super Six stage of 2003 World Cup. They faced a star-studded West Indies side and somehow managed to post 228 on board after a few gusty innings by their lower order. Vaas remained not-out on 28 runs from 25 deliveries. It was, however, with the ball in hand that Vaas hurt West Indies the most. He removed Wavell Hinds and Brian Lara in quick succession before castling Chris Gayle to leave West Indies tottering at 121/4. Three deliveries later. Vaas dismissed Ridley Jacobs to give Sri Lanka an upper-hand in the must-win game. And although an injured Ramesh Sarwan put up a brave fight after being initially hauled-off in a stretcher, Sri Lanka and tasted victory.

Vaas finished with 355 Test wickets from 11 Test matches and with 400 ODI wickets after leading the Sri Lankan ball attack for over a decade. He remains one of the only three Sri Lankan bowlers to have taken 300 Test wickets and is only next after Muralitharan to have achieved 400 ODI wickets. Vaas is also the third-highest ODI wicket-taker of all-time.