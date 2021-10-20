Chelsea will take on Malmo in the latest round of UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2021-22 fixtures in Group E. The clash will be played at the Stamford Bridge Stadium in London on October 20, 2021 (late Wednesday night). Both teams have made contrasting starts to their European season. Meanwhile, fans searching for Chelsea vs Malmo, UCL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Federico Chiesa Leads Juventus to 1-0 Win Over Chelsea in UCL 2021-22 Match.

Chelsea will be aiming to bounce back from their defeat to Juventus in the previous matchday and win fancy their chances against Malmo, who have lost both their fixtures so far. The defending champions are heading into the game on the back of consecutive wins and will be aiming to keep the pressure on leaders Juventus. Malmo have also registered back-to-back wins in their domestic league are looking for first points in Europe this season.

When is Chelsea vs Malmo, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Chelsea vs Malmo clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London on October 21, 2021 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Malmo, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Chelsea vs Malmo on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Chelsea vs Malmo, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Chelsea vs Malmo, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match.

